Farmington Hills’ digital-first marketing firm the JRT agency® has developed INSIDE OUT, an 8-bit video game being released today to the public and available free to play from computer, tablet or phone. INSIDE OUT was born to provide an outlet for some good, clean entertainment while spending time at home.
“With stay-at-home orders affecting many, we figured it was time to put our digital ingenuity to good use and come up with a light-hearted diversion,” said Mark Bellissimo, Chief Executive Officer at the JRT agency®. “INSIDE OUT brings back an old-school nostalgia with an 8-bit arcade game of skill, creating a little break with scenarios that we probably all can relate to at this time.”
The objective of INSIDE OUT is to get through stay-at-home safely by keeping players moving throughout the house, picking up hobbies, avoiding obstacles and practicing a bit of social distancing. There are four levels of play to the game, from the perspective of “Bored Son”, “Super Dad”, “Deprived Adult” and “Party Mom”. But watch out for a variety of hazards or it’s GAME OVER! Once players make it out of the house, they can post high scores and share on social media.
“Our digital team enjoyed creating it so people can smile playing it,” said JRT’s Chief Creative Officer of Innovation, Jamie McCarthy. “Ultimately, the goal of the game is to have a bit of fun, enjoy a little competition and walk away with a bit of gratitude in good health.” Rated E for everyone, play here.
The JRT agency®
The JRT agency® is a thoroughly modern communications company that moves brands at the speed of the customer. Although 46 years old, JRT always thinks like a start-up, providing a portfolio of digital-first services, including brand strategy, advertising, desktop and mobile platform development, B2B, B2C, multimedia creative, production, data management, environmental image engineering, influencer and experiential marketing, and more. To learn more, visit www.thejrtagency.com.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.