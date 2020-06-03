Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The NAACP is scheduled to host an emergency virtual town hall meeting to discuss holding police departments accountable and taking bold new action to combat racism and domestic terrorism.
(CBS DETROIT) – The NAACP is scheduled to host an emergency virtual town hall meeting to discuss holding police departments accountable and taking bold new action to combat racism and domestic terrorism.
It’s set to take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. Attendees may call in at 866-757-0756.
To RSVP, visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.