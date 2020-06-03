CBS Detroit – Oakland County is open for recess! The Oakland County Health Department has lifted bans for playground use as part of COVID-19 measures. According to The Detroit News, playgrounds were banned by the health department on March 21st.
The idea being to limit public interaction, promote social distancing and limit children and adults from being in common use areas where they could be exposed to Coronavirus. At the time, it was reported that there was 229 reported cases of Coronavirus. The Detroit News is now reporting that there have been 8,412 cases and 99 deaths since then across the county.
However indoor play areas are still off-limits. The ban on outdoor play areas will no longer be in effect on Friday, June 5th. This also includes the opening of public-outdoor swimming pools in Oakland County.
