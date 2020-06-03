DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Tuesday, June 2 at 12:20 p.m. in the 19700 block of Rutherford.
Police say during a verbal altercation, Roderick Jordan, 28, produced a weapon and fired shots striking a 21-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter.
Jordan fled in a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Michigan Plate # EAT-9039.
It’s reported the woman is a relative of Jordan and she and her daughter are listed in stable condition.
Jordan is described as a black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds and has green eyes.
If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct by calling 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
