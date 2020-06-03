Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Nine CEOs from Detroit’s biggest corporations will come together Wednesday morning to speak out against racism and injustice in America during a press conference at the Detroit City Council Auditorium.
The event is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. and will include:
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
- Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company
- Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America
- Jay Farner, CEO Quicken Loans
- Wright Lassiter, President & CEO, Henry Ford Health System
- Chris Ilitch, President & CEO, Ilitch Holdings
- Dan Loepp, President & CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Gerry Anderson, Executive Chariman, DTE Energy
- Gary Torgow, Executive Chairman, TCF Financial Corporation
- Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of Detroit Chapter of the NAACP
- Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit

