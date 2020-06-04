HIGHLAND PARK (CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of people marched from Highland Park to the grounds of Wayne State University Thursday to protest against police brutality.
The peaceful protest was led by community leaders, clergymen and local politicians who all stood in solidarity with the cause.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist were also in attendance.
Today, we marched.
For George.
For Ahmaud.
For Breonna.
I will never be able to fully understand the pain that Black and Brown communities are forced to bear, but I will spend my life fighting for the justice and peace that everyone deserves. pic.twitter.com/Nz9NpcHHnt
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 4, 2020
This comes one day after, Governor Whitmer announced her support for a series of policy plans for police reform in Michigan, calling on Michigan law enforcement agencies to enhance their training and policies to help create a police culture where all Michiganders are treated with dignity and respect under the law.