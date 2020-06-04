  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of people marched from Highland Park to the grounds of Wayne State University Thursday to protest against police brutality.

The peaceful protest was led by community leaders, clergymen and local politicians who all stood in solidarity with the cause.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist were also in attendance.

This comes one day after, Governor Whitmer announced her support for a series of policy plans for police reform in Michigan, calling on Michigan law enforcement agencies to enhance their training and policies to help create a police culture where all Michiganders are treated with dignity and respect under the law.

Protesters say they want to ignite change fight racism and get justice for George Floyd.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply