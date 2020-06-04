



In a phone interview on the Mojo In The Morning radio show, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an apology to hairstylists and barbers suggesting people can Google on how to cut their own hair, referring to her early policy to still keep hair salons closed.

When asked why hair cuts are allowed in 49 states, and not Michigan, Whitmer responded “I made an offhand comment about it to “Google it”… I didn’t mean to offend people who are in this profession. I think it is important and that it is licensed for a reason. These are professionals who take it seriously and intimately interact with the public, and that’s why we have to take this very seriously about how we proceed to keep people safer.” She added, “If my comment offended people, I do apologize for that, it was not my intent.”

Whitmer also said it’s not accurate 49 states except Michigan permit hair salons and barbers to operate, in that other states have parts as well that allow and restrict salons due to COVID-19. “It is one of those personal services that is up close and personal, and that is how COVID-19 is spread,” Whitmer said. “It is my fervent hope that in the coming days and weeks we’re gonna be as back to normal as we can be until we have a vaccine, that includes hair cuts and all these other services you’re advocating for.”

This apology comes after her comments on Monday when she announced the lifting of the “Stay home, Stay Safe” order, but still included salons, barbers, gyms, and movie theaters. The Detroit News is reporting that Owosso barber Karl Manke is still cutting hair in spite of her order and a court order demanding his business be closed. Earlier in May, Manke’s license was revoked by the state.

