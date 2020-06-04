METRO DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced weekend construction work in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says weather affects all work and my cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s a list of the planned construction:
I-94:
Macomb/Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot in Detroit to 696. Sat 5am-Sun 10pm. Detour NB M-3.
Macomb – EB I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Little Mack to 14 Mile, Sat 5am-Mon 5am.
Macomb – EB I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, 21 Mile to M-19/New Haven, Sat 4am-Sun 5:30pm.
Wayne – WB I-94 at M-10, right lane closed, Fri 9am-5pm.
Wayne – WB I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, M-1/Woodward to M-10, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-1: (Woodward Ave)
Wayne – NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, Warren to E/W Grand Blvd, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-3: (Gratiot Ave)
Wayne – NB/SB M-3 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 5am-Sun 10pm.
M-10: (Lodge)
Wayne – SB M-10, Grand Blvd to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-53: (Van Dyke)
Wayne – NB/SB M-53 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 5am-Sun 10pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Wayne – EB/WB M-102 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 5am-Sun 10pm.
