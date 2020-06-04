DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle will be closed Friday to vehicle traffic starting at 3 p.m. for the Belle Isle Freedom March.
Bike and foot traffic will be allowed on the bridge and will reopen to vehicle traffic once the march is complete.
Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s march:
- Parking is west of the MacArthur Bridge off E. Jefferson
- The event will begin and end at Gabriel Richard Park, directly next to the MacArthur Bridge off E. Jefferson
- Participants will march 6-feet apart
- The march will enter Belle Isle, loop around the clock located directly at the entrance and immediately return
- The walk is estimated to be 1 mile total
- Law Enforcement Boats will be in the water for safety support
- Water station will be located at each end of the bridge
- Organizers of the event discourage open carry during the march
- Masks are strongly encouraged
- Additional PPE will be available
- Positive signs are welcome
- Voter Registration and Census information will be available
The march is organized by young millennials from Detroit to bring together everyone to stand in solidarity against injustice and is supported by the Joique Bell Charity, The Detroit Branch NAACP, and The City of Detroit Civil Rights Inclusion and Opportunity Department. It has also been recognized and supported by the Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department, Belle Isle Conservation Officers.
