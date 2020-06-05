Comments
It’s Celebrity Superfan Takeover Friday with morning show royalty Kathie Lee Gifford!
Dr. Oz and Kathie Lee discuss everything from what’s she’s been up to since hosting “The Today Show” to her experience attending Kanye West’s Sunday service. The dynamic duo also investigates hair restoration scams that prey on women’s hair-loss insecurities, and our expert reveals which products work and which don’t.
Plus, which eligible MD will Kathie Lee choose to go on a date with when she plays our Doctor Dating Game?