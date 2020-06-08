DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 46-year-old Detroit man has been charged with the carjacking, according to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.
Jerome Fitzpatrick was arrested June 5 and charged on one count each of carjacking, unarmed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000 and unlawful driving away an automobile.
Police say March 7 at 4:20 a.m. a 35-year-old Detroit woman was dropping her one-year-old infant off at on a relative’s driveway in the 18470 block of Sussex.
It is alleged that as the woman got out of the car to get her child, Fitzpatrick put the car in reverse and drove at high rate of speed. The car struck and injured the woman and her child. It is also alleged that Fitzpatrick drove away with her personal items inside the car. Police and medics arrived at the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Fitzpatrick’s probable cause conference is scheduled for June 17 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for June 24.
