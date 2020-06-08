Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 39-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while delivering food in Detroit.
It happened Sunday at 12 a.m. in the in the 19100 block of Runyon.
Police say the woman heard gunshots while delivering food and felt pain.
She was treated at a local hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
