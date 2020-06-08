  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Detroit Teachers Rally For Justice Outside Of Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit teachers gathered Sunday in front of the Detroit Police Department for their students.

The teachers say they are fighting for justice for their black students.

Flyers at the event call on a more culturally diverse curriculum.

Organizers say it’s important students learn and are educated early on about these topics and their opportunities.

Dozens of teachers and staff from Detroit-area schools were at the rally.

