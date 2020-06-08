



Due to the Coronavirus, there has been a ban on gambling as policymakers try to establish post COVID-19 guidelines to keep the public safe. In an article by the Detroit Free Press, plans have been released top open up Detroit’s three Casinos, based on CDC recommendations, Nevada Gaming Board guidelines, and the National Indian Gaming Commission.

While Governor Whitmer hasn’t set an opening yet, some tribal casinos have already opened as they do not fall under the state of Michigan’s jurisdiction.

Changes include inside casinos will be that visitors will have their temperatures scanned. Guests who register 100.4F degrees will be turned away. All casino patrons will be required to wear masks, and quite possibly to some the biggest change is no smoking on Casino floors, but designated places would be set aside for smokers. When Michigan passed its no-smoking ban, casinos were one of the few places exempted.

Gaming board Executive Director Richard Kalm told the Detroit Free Press, “if we are attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19 exposure, we should probably limit the smoking,”.

Along with those changes, there will be no valet service, coat check, or poker rooms. The other change will require six-foot social distancing. It remains to be seen how that will be implemented among slot machines and table games like Blackjack. It is also being recommended that self serve buffets be canceled. Casino’s like Motor City have made a following with their Assembly Line Buffet.

They also propose enacting that casinos limit the total number of guests to 15% of their legal capacity. This will probably limit the number of people allowed in at any time to 1,400 to 1,500 people. Kalm said signs would be on telling patrons at the parking lot if casinos are at capacity.

According to the Free Press, casino’s paid $38 million last year in taxes to the City of Detroit. This loss in revenue has made a heavy impact on Detroit’s budget.

