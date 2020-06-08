Menu
New MI Presidential Poll: Joe Biden Leads Pres. Trump By 12% According To Lansing-Based Epic MRA
A new Michigan-based poll shows Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan.
Detroit Teachers Rally For Justice Outside Of Police Department
The teachers say they are fighting for justice for their black students.
Protesters Make List Of Demands For Detroit Mayor
Detroit’s 8 p.m. curfew has been lifted and Mayor Duggan is expected to speak with organizers about their demands Tuesday.
Guidelines To Reopen Detroit Casinos Released
Due to the Coronavirus, there has been a ban on gambling as policymakers try to establish post-COVID-19 guidelines to keep the public safe.
Sheriff: Bodies Of 6-Year-Old Boy, Teen Found After Lake Searches
The bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a teenager have been found after both went missing in separate weekend incidents in Lake Michigan.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, Deaths
Here's a list of the positive cases, including 5,673 deaths, in the state as of Monday afternoon.
First Forecast Weather June 8, 2020 (Tonight)
A pleasant evening.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Today- Monday June 8, 2020
First Forecast
20 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 1, 2020
Mild temperatures are in store for Detroit through Wednesday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach 61 degrees today and 66 degrees on Thursday.
Edenville Dam In Midland County Flooding Disaster Had Long History of Neglect
The Edenville Dam in northern Midland County failed Tuesday afternoon, allowing water from Sanford and Wixom lakes to overtake the structure and flow heavily into the Tittabawassee River.
Colonial Country Club: Profile Of Hogan's Alley, Home Of The Horrible Horseshoe
One of the PGA Tour's classic venues, Colonial Country Club welcomes the Charles Schwab Challenge to Fort Worth.
NASCAR Vows To Do A Better Job Addressing Racial Injustice
Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" and NASCAR paused before Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country's social unrest. The governing body vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Harvick Has Another Dominant Performance
After another dominant performance at one of his favorite tracks, Kevin Harvick relished the past and looked ahead to the future.
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?
WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.
The 3 Best Halal Spots In Detroit
Craving halal food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top halal spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
Detroit's 3 Favorite Mexican Grocery Stores (That Won't Break The Bank)
Looking to try the best grocery stores in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
The 4 Best Caribbean Spots In Detroit
Looking for a mouthwatering Caribbean meal near you? Here's the top Caribbean spots around Detroit of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
The 4 Best Traditional American Spots In Detroit
Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Detroit.
Detroit's 3 Favorite Delis (That Won't Break The Bank)
Looking to try the top delis around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable delis in Detroit to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
Loni Love Will Deliver Virtual Commencement Speech For Cass Tech Graduates
June 8, 2020 at 10:51 pm
Loni Love Will Deliver Virtual Commencement Speech For Cass Tech Graduates
