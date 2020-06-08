MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen Monday with limited capacity.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan’s stay-at-home order June 1 and moved the state into phase 4 of her reopening plan.
The establishments can reopen for indoor and outdoor seating while following health and safety guidelines. This includes tables being six feet from one another and filling the restaurant to no more than 50 percent capacity.
Restaurant staff and servers are required to wear a face covering as well as all employees in the kitchen and other food prepping areas.
As a diner, you must wear a mask but it may be removed while seated at a restaurant or showing your face for identification purposes. There may be some restaurants that turn away customers without a face covering.
Not all restaurants will reopen, so it is best to call or check their website or social media to make sure it is open.
