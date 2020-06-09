Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cute kitties? There are dozens of deserving cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Speckles, domestic shorthair mix

Speckles is a charming female domestic shorthair mix staying at Fortunate Feline Adoption League.

Speckles needs special time to bond with you: She’ll need a home free of other cats. Speckles is already house-trained. She is already spayed and has had all her shots.

Read more about how to adopt Speckles on Petfinder.

Cali, domestic shorthair mix

Cali is a female domestic shorthair mix being kept at Michigan Humane Society – Detroit Center for Animal Care.

Cali has already been spayed.

Cali is shy, kind and may take a bit of time to settle in. She loves to be petted and touched anytime. Quick movements and noises startle Cali, so she may not be a good fit for children. She doesn’t have a history with dogs, so please introduce her slowly. Cali also prefers the outdoors.

Apply to adopt Cali today at Petfinder.

Isaac, domestic shorthair mix

Isaac is a male domestic shorthair mix being kept at Michigan Humane Society – Detroit Center for Animal Care.

Isaac has already been neutered and declawed.

Isaac is pretty low-key but likes to be petted. Quick movements and noises startle him. Isaac enjoys being around dogs in his foster home; however, he has FIV and does not like cats, so he needs to be the only cat in the home.

Read more about how to adopt Isaac on Petfinder.

