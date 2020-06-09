Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Day 12 Detroit Protests
Day 12 Detroit Protests
52 minutes ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Detroit Protest Organizers Clash Over DPD Demands
Tuesday marks the 12th day of protests in Detroit following the death of George Floyd and the day organizers met with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig.
Lathrup Village Salon Owner Prepares Shop For Reopening
This week, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in Michigan and now beauty salons are on the reopening horizon.
MSP Trooper Drags Unconscious Man Out of Burning Car
Michigan State Police said it happened Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Road.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, Deaths
Here's a list of the positive cases, including 5,698 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.
Photo Gallery: Ascension Michigan Shining Moments
Looking for some uplifting news? Scroll through this roundup to see how love and support are displayed for and by the Ascension Michigan healthcare heroes.
Shooting At Pontiac Block Party Leaves 2 Wounded
Two men are expected to recover from their injuries after being shot at a block party in Pontiac.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather June 9, 2020 (Tonight)
Chance of storms from Cristobal tonight.
1 hour ago
First Forecast Weather June 9, 2020 (Today)
Hot temperatures today!
13 hours ago
Weather Stories
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 1, 2020
Mild temperatures are in store for Detroit through Wednesday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach 61 degrees today and 66 degrees on Thursday.
Edenville Dam In Midland County Flooding Disaster Had Long History of Neglect
The Edenville Dam in northern Midland County failed Tuesday afternoon, allowing water from Sanford and Wixom lakes to overtake the structure and flow heavily into the Tittabawassee River.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
'Want People To Keep This Same Energy Going Forward': Laila Ali And Swin Cash Discuss Protests, Activism In Sports On 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Sports Network
The legendary boxer and basketball player have an honest discussion about the racism they have faced in sports in America.
NASCAR Announces Schedule Through First Weekend In August
NASCAR's All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new revision to the schedule that runs through the first weekend of August.
Charles Schwab Will Be 'A Production Unlike Any Golf Production We've Ever Done,' Says CBS Sports' Sean McManus
The PGA Tour returns with the Charles Schwab Challenge, offering the sports-starved public a taste of what live sports will look like in the coronavirus future.
Penske Wants Fans At Indy 500
Penske said it moves the speedway closer "to execute with full fans" for the Indy 500
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Detroit's Top 3 Italian Spots
Looking for a sublime Italian meal near you? We crunched the numbers and searched Detroit for best Italian restaurants. Buon Appetito!
Detroit's 3 Favorite Spots For Affordable Sandwiches
Got a hankering for sandwiches? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich outlets in Detroit
The 3 Best Halal Spots In Detroit
Craving halal food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top halal spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
Detroit's 3 Favorite Mexican Grocery Stores (That Won't Break The Bank)
Looking to try the best grocery stores in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
The 4 Best Caribbean Spots In Detroit
Looking for a mouthwatering Caribbean meal near you? Here's the top Caribbean spots around Detroit of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
The 4 Best Traditional American Spots In Detroit
Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Detroit.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Automakers Expect Sales Boost Despite Nationwide Lockdowns, Production Halts
Several automakers expect stronger sales in May despite lockdowns.
Bollinger Motors Granted Patent For Passthrough And Frunkgate
Bollinger Motors is a US-based company headquartered in Ferndale, Michigan. Bollinger will manufacture the world's first all-electric, on- and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
7:00 PM
Family Feud
7:30 PM
Family Feud
8:00 PM
NCIS
View All Programs
Protected: COVID-19 Latest Information
June 9, 2020 at 6:03 pm
Filed Under:
covid-19
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Related
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply