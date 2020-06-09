Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit protest organizers are clashing over demands made to the Detroit Police Department.
Tuesday marks the 12th day of protests in Detroit following the death of George Floyd and the day organizers met with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig.
It was a meeting of the minds to strategize on how to implement 11 of 23 demands presented by the organization focusing on public safety practices.
The top three demands are aimed at defunding and demilitarizing the police, ending project green light and facial recognition and dropping all charges and citations against over 400 protesters.
