DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department unveiled its plan durning Mayor Mike Duggan’s briefing June 8, to spend $31 million in federal funds with a major focus on supporting homeowners and renters with housing challenges; homeless prevention; and providing housing and services to homeless individuals.
The funds are through the federal CARES Act provided to cities to plan, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan also must be approved by the Detroit City Council and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Department hopes to get the necessary approvals and begin spending funds in July.
Here’s what the stability plan will focus on:
- Homelessness Emergency Shelters and Outreach
- Long-Term Rapid Re-Housing for People Experiencing Homelessness
- Eviction Prevention & Legal Services
- Homelessness Prevention
- Tax Filing Preparation Assistance
- Emergency Rental Assistance
- Financial & Housing Counseling
- Affordable Housing Development
- COVID-19 Related Assistance for Affordable Housing Developments
- Senior Emergency Home Repair
- Senior Healthy Housing Assistance
- Rental Repair Program
