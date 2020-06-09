(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police says a vehicle and a boat was destroyed in a fire on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Road.
It happened Tuesday morning and police said the boat separated from the trailer caused the fire.
MSP says the driver was transported to a local hospital and it appears he suffered from a medical emergency prior to this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Car Fire: Troopers were dispatched to a vehicle fire eastbound I 94 near Haggerty. Preliminary investigation revealed a driver was pulling a boat eastbound when the boat separated from the trailer causing a fire. The vehicle and boat were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/b86pNmpera
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 9, 2020
