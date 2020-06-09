  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police says a vehicle and a boat was destroyed in a fire on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Road.

It happened Tuesday morning and police said the boat separated from the trailer caused the fire.

MSP says the driver was transported to a local hospital and it appears he suffered from a medical emergency prior to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply