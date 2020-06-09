Comments
What happens when your home becomes your greatest fear? Today, we reveal shocking caught-on-tape encounters with neighbors from hell.
Dr. Oz speaks to one woman about how she was able to escape when her neighbors came onto her property in the middle of the night with weapons. Our experts break down the warning signs and three neighbor profiles you need to watch out for.
Plus, a daughter learns that one of her parents is behind her stolen identity. She tells Dr. Oz how she discovered that her mother had been living a double life and racking up credit card bills for 20 years.