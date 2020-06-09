  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caught On Tape, double life, Dr Oz, encounters, greatest fear, neighbor profiles, Neighbors From Hell, Stolen Identity, warning signs


What happens when your home becomes your greatest fear?  Today, we reveal shocking caught-on-tape encounters with neighbors from hell.

Dr. Oz speaks to one woman about how she was able to escape when her neighbors came onto her property in the middle of the night with weapons.  Our experts break down the warning signs and three neighbor profiles you need to watch out for.

The Dr. Oz Show Season 11 ep. #039

Plus, a daughter learns that one of her parents is behind her stolen identity.  She tells Dr. Oz how she discovered that her mother had been living a double life and racking up credit card bills for 20 years.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply