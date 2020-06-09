



According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $675. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

16704 Lahser Road

This studio apartment, situated at 16704 Lahser Road in Riverdale, is listed for $500/month for its 500 square feet.

Expect to find carpeted floors and central heating in the residence. The building boasts on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Then, there’s this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 825 Whitmore Road and listed for $650/month.

In the unit, you’re promised in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool, assigned parking and additional storage space. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here’s the listing.)

80 E. Hancock St.

Finally, this studio apartment, situated at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, is listed for $675/month for its 345 square feet.

Building amenities feature an elevator, on-site laundry and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline