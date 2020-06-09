TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Troy Police Department says every employee has completed a thorough Fair and Impartial Policing course, and the training has been ingrained into what the department does every day.
The department said in a Facebook post Tuesday as police officers working in one of the most diverse cities in Michigan, Troy Police recognize the utmost importance of this subject.
On June 4, the Michigan Senate approved a bill that would require police to be trained on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques to minimize the use of force, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked nationwide protests.
“The Troy Police Department has a long history of taking proactive and progressive approach to training personnel. We take pride keeping officers updated on the latest training methods and relevant policies, procedures, and laws relevant to their jobs. The Training Section, run by one sergeant and two officers, is devoted full time to ensuring Troy officers are well trained. All officers participate in a bare minimum of 40 hours per year of in-service training and most participate in much more,” the department said.
A “save the date” post was also published on the department’s page Tuesday morning. The department says they will host a community forum Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss the department’s policies and practices on use of force, training and hiring and community policing.
