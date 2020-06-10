MICHIGAN (PATCH) — The state on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Boyce Hydro, the owner of two Michigan dams that failed in the Midland area in May, causing mass flooding and the evacuation of thousands. The lawsuit seeks compensation, civil fines and the cleanup and restoration of damages.
The suit was filed by the Department of Attorney General on behalf of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“This suit seeks to hold the dam owners accountable for the damage they caused and recoup the money the taxpayers have spent responding to the ongoing emergency created by this devastating flood,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We know the owners of the dam, with their long history of neglect, are responsible for the dam’s failure. We can see already the devastating results of their inaction. This suit seeks an order requiring the dam owners to pay to remediate the harm they caused, and to take action to ensure it does not occur again.”
