Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today’s forecast calls for 0.75 inches of rain, while the chance of rain will remain below 10 percent throughout the remainder of the week.
The immediate forecast also has moderate winds in store for today. Winds are forecast to rise up to 20 mph on Thursday, while today will be calmer.
Temperatures will reach their low point for the week on Saturday, falling to 68 degrees, while today will be hotter with a high of 91 degrees. Skies will be cloudy on Thursday and partly cloudy on Friday.
