OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced today contracting crews will be closing both directions of Maple Road under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Maple Road will reopen to traffic by 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year. I-75 traffic is not expected to be impacted by this work.
The posted detour for eastbound Maple Road includes Stephenson Highway, Big Beaver and John R. roads. The westbound Maple Road detour includes John R., Big Beaver and Rochester roads.
