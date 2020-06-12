DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting that occurred during the first night of Detroit protests over the death of George Floyd.
The shooting occured around 11:30 p.m. Shots were fired into a car, striking a 21-year-old Eastpointe man who later died.
22-year-old Omoni Bryant was arraigned on two counts of being an accessory after the shooting and a gun charge.
Authorities are still seeking a second man in the fatal shooting. A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Tyjon Hites.
Police say on May 29, a shooting followed an argument between two groups of people. The shooting was not connected to the demonstration according to Deputy Chief Marlon Wilson.
