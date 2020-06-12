DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited small businesses across Detroit Thursday to learn about what practices they have put in place to protect both workers and customers from COVID-19.
She stopped by Source Booksellers, Cass Corridog, Tou & Mai, Good Times on the Ave., and City Bird to listen and talk with the owners about how her administration can best support local Michigan businesses throughout this crisis.
Whitmer signed an executive order requiring businesses to adhere to strict safety guidelines to protect workers, patrons and their communities from infection.
Right now, retailers and restaurants are open as part of phase 4 of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan.
