DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says the weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list below:
I-75:
Oakland – NB/SB 75, Clinton River to Baldwin, right lane moving closure, Fri 10pm-Sat 5am.
Oakland – EB/WB Maple Rd CLOSED at I-75, Fri 9pm-Sat 9am.
I-94:
Macomb/Wayne – WB 94 CLOSED, 696 to Conner, Fri 8PM-Mon 5am, including all on/off ramps. (see detour map)
Macomb – EB I-94, Little Mack to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 5am-Mon 5am.
Macomb – EB/WB I-94, 14 Mile to Metro Pkwy/16 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.
Macomb – EB 94, 21 Mile to M-19/New Haven Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 4am-Sun 5:30 pm.
Macomb – EB/WB 23 Mile ramps closed to EB I-94, Sat 4am-Sun 5:30pm.
Wayne – EB 94, Chene to Mt. Elliot, 1 LANE OPEN, Thu & Fri, 8pm-5am.
Wayne – WB 94, Mt. Elliot to Chene, 1 LANEOPEN, Fri & Sat 8pm-5am.
I-696:
Macomb – EB 696, M-3/Gratiot to 94, right lane closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Macomb – EB 696 RAMP CLOSED to WB 94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb – NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to EB 696, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Macomb – EB 8 Mile, M-3 to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 left lanes w moving closure, Sat 4am-Noon.
Macomb – WB 8 Mile, 94 to M-3, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 right lanes w moving closure, Sun 4am-Noon.
Macomb – EB/WB 8 Mile, M-3 to 94, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Mon Noon-late July.
Macomb/Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to WB 94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-19: (New Haven Rd)
Macomb – EB/WB 25 Mile Road & M-19/New Haven Carpool Lot CLOSED, Fri 7pm-Mon 6am.
