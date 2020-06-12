Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Westbound I-94 will have the left and center lanes closed on Saturday from Mt. Elliot to Chene Street for ongoing bridge work.
The change in schedule eliminates the overnight double lane closure scheduled from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
With the ongoing resurfacing project to the east, closing westbound I-94 from I-696 to Conner Road, traffic may continue south on M-3 (Gratiot Ave) to northbound I-75 to connect with westbound I-94.
