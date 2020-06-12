Southfield (CW50) – As the Covid-19 crisis continues, the state’s economy has been impacted in dramatic ways including its core industry – automotive.
Auto dealers have had to weather incredible challenges in recent months as Carrie Way, Dealer Principal, of Crest Automotive Group, and Rod Alberts, Executive Director, of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, told CBS 62’s Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on MICHIGAN MATTERS.
Way, who oversees Crest Lincoln in Sterling Heights, Crest Ford Centerline, and Crest Ford Flat Rock, discussed how they quickly adjusted their efforts to online to protect its customers and employees during the pandemic.
They closed for two weeks early on to assess the situation and figure out best practices, are now open and operating with a keen focus on safety.
Alberts, who represents 188 dealers who own 224 dealerships selling 42 different vehicle lines, also talked about how they have weathered these historic times.
DADA was founded in 1907 by a group of five dealers after they hosted the very first Detroit Auto Show that same year.
Alberts talked about the North American International Auto Show which was cancelled this month due to the crisis and plans for NAIAS 2021.
Alberts also gave a huge shout out to GM, Ford, FCA for stepping up to make desperately needed ventilators, respirators, face masks and more in the Covid-19 battle.
