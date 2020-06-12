Comments
Today, Dr. Oz uncovers the most outrageous foods you have to see to believe! From ginormous burgers that can feed a whole family to fried wings drenched in butter, bacon, and even ice cream, Foodgod has searched the country to find the biggest and baddest menu items!
We take a closer look at what goes into creating them and how high the calorie count can climb. Dr. Oz also investigates what happens to your body right after eating one of these gut-busting meals and how to counteract bloating.