Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The highest chance of rain is predicted on Thursday at 60 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.54 inches.
The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will turn cooler on Saturday, reaching just 69 degrees.
Skies will be partly cloudy today and cloudy on Saturday. Winds will reach a modest high of 13 mph today but will calm beginning on Saturday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).