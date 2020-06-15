Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Bottle and can returns begin today in Michigan, according to state officials.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bottle and can returns were shut down across the state.
For most stores, there could be a $25 per day limit, with possible limited hours, as the anticipated stores of bottles in garages everywhere will have store workers replacing bins to the reverse vending machines more frequently.
While returning bottles, customers are asked to continue social distancing staying at least six feet apart and wearing a face covering or mask.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.