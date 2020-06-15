CBS DETROIT – In association with Detroit’s department Civil rights, inclusion, and Opportunity Department and Arts, Mayor Duggan announced at a press conference Monday there will be a week-long virtual Juneteenth celebrations in Detroit.
Local artists will partner with Detroit youth in painting a mural on Woodward Avenue in front of the Spirit of Detroit between Larned and Congress streets. The themes for the artwork will be “resilience and power”. The Juneteenth events planned will include live forums on Detroit’s Facebook page about the rich history and culture of Detroit’s African American community.
In an article by the Detroit News, Charity Dean said, “We’re not only celebrating what it means to be black in America and black in Detroit but we’re also inspiring change,”. Dean is the Director of Detroit’s Department of Civil rights, inclusion, and Opportunity Department and Arts.
- Monday – 6 p.m. Facebook live stream about the history of Juneteenth.
- Tuesday – 6 p.m. Facebook live stream on Black Mental Health Matters. Then a 7:30 p.m. live workout session with a certified personal trainer.
- Wednesday – 6 p.m. Facebook live stream on Black Education Matters. Then a seminar on building wealth in the black community at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday – 7:30 p.m. Facebook live stream on criminal justice reform.
- Friday – 10 a.m. celebrations conclude with Juneteenth Freedom Rally at Spirit Plaza downtown. Unveiling block-long artwork painted on Woodward Avenue.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the Detroit News Contributed to this report.