(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced during a press conference Monday with Michigan passing new auto reform laws, there are some misconceptions going around.
The Mayor plans on doing a live presentation on July 2 at 7 p.m. on city cable channels 10 and 21, as well as Facebook, live on the city of Detroit’s Facebook page educating people on their rights when it comes to lowering their auto rates.
During the press conference, Duggan said, “I’m going to show you how you have been getting screwed, and what your options are to fix it.” Duggan also said, “The higher rates we are paying in Michigan, insurance companies make more higher rates, your insurance agent makes more money, they work off commission… The doctors and hospitals make more on higher rates, and the lawyers make more on the higher rates”. He added, “Basically everybody is pushing against your right to lower your car insurance”.
Duggan is encouraging people to watch with their auto insurance statements in front of them, as he plans to walk them through their statements line by line and what their rights and options are. Saying that there is potential for significant savings, but it’s on the consumer to do their due diligence to shop around demand their rights.
