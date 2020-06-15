Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Poker Lotto
KD-KS-3D-5S-9S
Midday Daily 3
2-1-9
Midday Daily 4
3-0-3-1
Daily 3
1-9-8
Daily 4
2-9-5-5
Fantasy 5
08-15-21-22-28
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
Keno
04-07-09-10-13-19-20-22-24-25-32-51-53-56-57-58-61-63-69-70-71-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
