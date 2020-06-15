  • WWJ-TVOn Air

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Poker Lotto

KD-KS-3D-5S-9S

Midday Daily 3

2-1-9

Midday Daily 4

3-0-3-1

Daily 3

1-9-8

Daily 4

2-9-5-5

Fantasy 5

08-15-21-22-28

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Keno

04-07-09-10-13-19-20-22-24-25-32-51-53-56-57-58-61-63-69-70-71-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

