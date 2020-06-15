CBS Detroit – Today is the day after many months of social distancing and working from home, Michiganders can get long-needed hair cuts. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage shops, and tattoo parlors could open on June 15th.

Meanwhile, in northern Michigan, movie theaters are being allowed to open and groups of 50 or more are allowed to assemble June 17th.

If you plan on going to get a haircut, some changes are in order. Customers will have to wait inside their cars until they receive a notification on their phone. Before entering expect to have to undergo a health screening and temperature check. You will have to give your contact information for contact tracing purposes by the state and county.

Upon entry, hand sanitizer will be available and guests will have to be escorted to their chair. Salons will have limitations on how many clients they can see at one time, as well as social distancing guidelines at work stations. According to salon-chain Supercuts, many salons will no longer be taking walk-in appointments. As with reduced regulations and reduced seating walk-ins may not be possible, so be sure to call ahead. This is because stylists have to sanitize their stations between appointments. This process can take 20 minutes.

Supercuts on their website says that they will not be doing certain face-to-face services such as beard trims and waxings. However, services by other salons and barbershops may vary.

In an article by the Detroit Free Press, Kristan Sayers, owner of K Bella Hair Studio & Spa in Brighton said: “The biggest change clients will see is it looks like more of a medical facility,”. Adding that salons will not become the place to hang out as many customers pre-coronavirus may have been used too. This includes salons no longer offering magazines or refreshments to guests. As many upscale salons were offering snacks, and even wine or mimosas to guests as they receive services.

Customers may find increased barriers and other PPE measures in place. As these items cost money, don’t be surprised if you see prices raised. Sayers told the Free Press with these increased costs needed to do business, they have no choice. Her salon however doesn’t seem to be affected yet, as demand for appointments is strong right now. Her staff of 25 stylists who rent a booth is currently booked solid into August.

Sayers is worried that as stylists try to work extra hours to make up lost wages from Michigan’s shut down, with the extra regulations, and guests not comfortable about giving their information to the state for contact tracing, that some salons and stylists may not be in business a year from now.

