DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in shooting two transgender women.
After the shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene.
It happened Sunday at 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Woodward.
Police say the 31-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 32-year-old man that resulted in the 31-year-old producing a handgun and firing a shot in at the 32-year-old. As a result two transgender women, ages 20 and 29, who were also at the location were shot.
The 29-year-old transgender woman was transported to a local hospital.
Officers on the scene transported the 20-year-old transgender woman to a local hospital.
The 32-year-old man was not injured, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
