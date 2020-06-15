MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Hair and nail salons and more are allowed to reopen Monday in Michigan.

During Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, residents were not able to get massages, a hair cut or get their nails done.

After three months of being closed, business owners are taking extra precautions to make sure their customers are safe.

One in particular is Valerie Bryant, owner of Always Hair 4 U salon in Lathrup Village says, after three long months of being closed she can’t wait to get clients back in her salon chair.

“I’ve been patiently waiting, and while I’ve been waiting, I have been doing different things in the salon to prepare, so when we do get open, I’ll be ready,” said Bryant.

Bryant says on June 15 when salons are allowed to reopen, she will be ready, and wants her clients to be ready to see many safety changes.

“When that client comes in the door we have to make sure that she have her temperature checked, making sure they wash their hands. Sterilize the station after each one,” she said.

For all entering the salon, a mask is required and as an added safety precaution, the hair washing station will be a no talk zone. While providing this service, staff will wear additional PPE, do to the close proximity to the client.

Bryant says, she’s going above and beyond the states regulations, because she wants to ensure everyone is safe in her salon.

