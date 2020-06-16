  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A street in Flint is joining the rest of the country, joining the Black Lives Matter movement in one of the biggest ways possible — and they’re doing it in bright bold writing.

Volunteers painted this large Black Lives Matter artwork on Martin Luther King Avenue this week.

Flint’s mayor says it’s reflective of the city’s progress during the protests.

