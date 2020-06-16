LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 5164 and Senate Bills 172 and 306 into law on Tuesday.
Here’s a closure look at the bills:
House Bill 5164 makes it unlawful to operate a boiler under pressure without a valid inspection certificate. Violation of this section of the Skilled Trades Regulation Act is now a misdemeanor, with fines calculated daily. HB 5164 also extends the validity of inspection certificate for hot water heating boilers and hot water supply boilers from 2 years to 3 years. The bill was sponsored by Representative Jim Lilly, R-Park Township.
Senate Bill 172 amends the Insurance Code to exempt insurers from having to provide customers with an annual privacy policy notice, so long as their privacy policies have not changed and comply with relevant law. The bill was sponsored by Senator Jim Stamas, R-Midland.
Senate Bill 306 provides a framework for residential real property to be treated as assessable property for the purposes of a principal shopping district (PSD), business improvement district (BID), or business improvement zone (BIZ). Residential property owners whose properties may be subject to assessment for PSD, BID, or BIZ purposes must be notified and have a voice in the assessment process. The bill was sponsored by Senator Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.