MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old man accused of firing his shotgun into a Macomb Township sports bar is facing felony charges.
It happened in the early hours of June 15 where the Macomb County Sheriff’s department says the man had been told to leave Hub Sports Bistro earlier in the evening.
The 21-year-old man threatened to “shoot up” the building after he was escorted out and returned to the sports bar firing two shots; one at the rear door as a staff member was exiting and a second at a vehicle within the parking lot.
He was taken into custody for assault with intent to murder and malicious destruction of property.
Man Fires Shotgun into Macomb Township Business. Video in link. https://t.co/2xjweegIma pic.twitter.com/T5QuIHXFVY
— Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) June 15, 2020
