Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Also look for warm temperatures through Wednesday. Temperatures will get even hotter from Thursday to Saturday, with a high of 91 degrees on Thursday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today and clear on Wednesday. Winds are forecast to reach a modest high of 17 mph on Sunday and stay in the teens through Monday.
