Dale Jarrett, Nascar

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 19: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #15 5-hour ENERGY Toyota, speaks with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2014 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR’s Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that’s why he did not return to NBCSN’s studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 20: Dale Jarrett signs autographs at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 20, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well,” Jarrett said. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future.”

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

