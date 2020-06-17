Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Detroit.
It happened Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. in the 12800 block of Mettetal.
A 22-year-old woman who is related to the 14-year-old has been arrested and the weapon was recovered, according to Detroit police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
