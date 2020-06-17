DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A group of local Black women are teaming up to host a 12 hour digital Juneteenth festival on Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Power to the People 313 aims to acknowledge the history and significance of Juneteenth while following the guidelines of social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The event will have two digital stages: one for talent and one for community workshops.
Comedienne and actress Delo Brown, DJ Tee Two Times, DJ MARS, DJ Sky Jetta, Problematic Black Hottie, Maraj Virtuoso and Band, ARI-JOVAN, DJ Frankie B, DJ Jewels and more are set to perform.
The Juneteenth festival’s workshops will inform the community about topics and resources that are not only specific to Black people, but to Black Detroiters.
The workshop categories include spirit, health, politics, wellness, youth, economics and Black history.
For more information on the digital festival visit here.
