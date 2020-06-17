Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the metro area gambling industry.
Greektown Casino plans to lay off part of its workforce due to the pandemic’s impact according to reports.
Layoffs are said to begin on September 14. The casino plans to permanently cut 621 employees.
This comes as Detroit’s three main casinos re-open with safety changes.
