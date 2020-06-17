Comments
(CNN) – Target is upping its minimum wage from $13 to $15 an hour next month.
The change will take effect on July 5.
That’s a few months ahead of the deadline Target set for itself when it pledged three years ago to implement the raise by December 2020.
The new rate applies to 275,000 part-time and full-time workers at Target’s discount stores, distribution centers and headquarters.
The federal minimum wage is 7.25 an hour and it hasn’t gone up in more than 10 years.
